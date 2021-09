Roger Michell

The Notting Hill director died at the age of 65 on September 22, his family confirmed in a statement released by his publicist.

The 1999 film’s star, Julia Roberts, paid tribute to the late director, calling him “a kind and gentle man” who she felt “so fortunate” to have worked with.

“He always had a sweet grin on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share,” she said in a September 23 statement via E!.