Rush Limbaugh

The Rush Limbaugh Show host died on February 17 from lung cancer at age 70. His wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, confirmed the news on his popular show and via Facebook. “We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died,” her statement via Rush’s official Facebook page read. “Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country and for all of you will live on eternally.”