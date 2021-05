Tawny Kitaen

The 59-year-old actress, best known for her role as the iconic video vixen in several 1980s Whitesnake music videos, was found dead on May 7. “We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever,” daughters Wynter Finley and Raine Finley announced on May 8.