Trevor Moore

The comedian, who was a co-founder of comedy group The Whitest Kids You Know, died Friday, August 6. He was 41. Moore’s manager confirmed his death to Deadline, who only listed the cause as “an accident.”

Moore is survived by his wife Aimee Carlson, son August and other extended family members. His loved ones issued a statement:

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”