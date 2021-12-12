Mariachi Legend Vicente Fernandez Dead at 81 After Fall

Vicente Fernandez

The Grammy winner died on December 12, four months after he was hospitalized following a fall that left him on a ventilator in the ICU.

Fernandez’s team announced the news via Instagram. Translated to English, the post read, “It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career. He gave everything to his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”

Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan were among the Latin music stars to pay tribute to Fernandez at the time.