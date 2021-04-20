RIP

Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Walter Mondale
Walter Mondale. AP/Shutterstock
Walter Mondale

The former vice president, who worked alongside President Jimmy Carter, died on April 19 at the age of 93. The politician, who ran for president in 1984 against Ronald Reagan, passed away at his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, surrounded by family, spokesperson Kathy Tunheim confirmed at the time. “As proud as we were of him leading the presidential ticket for Democrats in 1984, we know that our father’s public policy legacy is so much more than that,” the family said in a statement via CNN.

