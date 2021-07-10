Conan the Barbarian star William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith

The star if 1980’s Any Which Way You Can died at age 88 on July 5. His wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, did not reveal his cause of death but said he passed at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was known for his work on TV in Rich Man, Poor Man (1976) and Hawaii Five-0 (1979-80) as well as films such as The Losers (1970), Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Red Dawn (1984).

He is survived by his wife and his children, William E. Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.