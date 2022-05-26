Alan White

White’s band, Yes, confirmed via social media on May 26 that the drummer died at age 72.

“Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness,” the statement read. “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world, band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.”

In addition to Yes, the England native performed on various Beatles’*** solo tracks, including George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “Instant Karma.”