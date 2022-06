Alec John Such

The musician, who was one of the founding members of Bon Jovi, died at age 70. When Jon Bon Jovi announced the news via social media on June 5, no official cause of death was given. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly,” the statement read.