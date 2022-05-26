Andy Fletcher

In a May 26 statement via Twitter, Depeche Mode revealed that bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher had died at age 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher,” the post read. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep him in your thoughts and respect his privacy during this difficult time.”