Anne Heche

The Another World alum died at age 53 on August 12.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for the actress’ family told Us. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s death came after she was in a car crash earlier that month that left her in a coma.