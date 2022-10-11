Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Aubrey Wilson

The Girls Incarcerated alum died at age 22 on September 30 after years of struggling with substance abuse. Her grandmother Robin Waters confirmed the news on October 10, telling In Touch: “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different. I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”

Wilson’s cause of death was not immediately revealed, but Waters said her granddaughter is believed to have died of a fentanyl or heroin overdose.