Bill Russell

The former basketball champion “passed away peacefully” on July 31, his family announced via Twitter statement, noting his wife, Jeannine Russell, was at his side.

“We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” the statement, in part, read. “That would be the last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”