Bo Hopkins

Hopkins, who starred in hit ’60s and ’70s films like American Grafitti, The Wild Bunch, Midnight Express and more, died on May 9 at the age of 84, his wife, Sian, told The Hollywood Reporter on May 28. The actor passed away at a Van Nuys, California hospital.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” a statement on the The Getaway star’s official website reads. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world, and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”