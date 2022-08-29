Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Bob LuPone

The Broadway veteran — and brother of Patti LuPone — died on August 27 at age 76 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. “The MCC Theater community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humor, a boundless passion for connection and a whole lot of heart,” the Off-Broadway company MCC Theater said in a statement. “We will miss him deeply and always.” The Sopranos alum helped found the organization and led the company for nearly 40 years.