How to Ruin Christmas' Star Busi Lurayi Dies at 35

Busi Lurayi

The How to Ruin Christmas star died on July 10. Her agency confirmed her death in a statement from her family. “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel,” the announcement read. “The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

The actress starred in the first installment of the Netflix franchise as the “reluctant bridesmaid” Tumi, who “manages to upset almost everyone” the day before her sister’s wedding before searching for the missing best man, per the official description. Netflix South Africa just recently announced that a third holiday film was in production.