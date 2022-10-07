Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Coolio

The Grammy winner was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on September 28.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” a rep for Coolio told Us at the time. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, told Rolling Stone following the rapper’s passing that cardiac arrest was the suspected cause of death, adding, “As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom.”