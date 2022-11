Dan McCafferty

The original vocalist for Nazareth died on November 8. He was 76.

“This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” Pete Agnew, the bassist for the hard rock band, shared via Facebook. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”