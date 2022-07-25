Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

David Warner

The Titanic star died on July 24 after battling a cancer-related illness for more than one year. “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” his family told the BBC in a statement one day after his death. “He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kindhearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”