Denise Dowse

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died at the age of 64 after being hospitalized for meningitis, which left her in a coma.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” the late actress’ sister, Tracey Dowse, wrote via Instagram on August 13. “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

Tracey added in her social media message: “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”