Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Eileen Ryan

The actress, whose TV credits included The Twilight Zone, ER, Little House on the Prairie, Ally McBeal and Grey’s Anatomy, died on October 9, one week before her 95th birthday. In addition to appearing in more than 60 series, Ryan had roles in several movies, including Parenthood, The Indian Runner, I Am Sam and Judgment in Berlin.

Ryan shared three sons — Sean Penn, Christopher Penn and Michael Penn — with director Leo Penn. They were married for 41 years until Leo’s death in 1998.