Emilio Delgado

The actor, who played Fix-It Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street for 45 years, died on March 10 following a battle with cancer. He was 81.

“A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” Sesame Workshop said in a statement. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”