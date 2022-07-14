Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Ivana Trump

The Czech-American ex-wife of former president Donald Trump died on July 14 at age 73. Paramedics were called to her Upper East Side home over a report of cardiac arrest, but her official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Ivana, who shared daughter Ivanka and sons Eric and Don Jr. with Donald, was born Ivana Marie Zelníčková. She married the real estate mogul in 1977 and the two divorced in 1992, although she kept her ex-husband’s surname.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”