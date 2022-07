James Caan

The legendary actor, best known for his roles in The Godfather, Elf, Brian’s Song and Misery, died at the age of 82 on July 6, his family announced via Twitter. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” a statement read at the time. He is survived by his five children: daughter Tara and sons Scott Caan, Alexander, James and Jacob.