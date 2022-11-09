Jeff Cook

The Alabama guitarist died on November 7 at the age of 78. The country music band — which Cook helped form — confirmed the instrumentalist’s death via Facebook on November 8.

“Cook enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history,” the social media post read in part. “Over 50 years ago, Cook, along with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, left Fort Payne to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It took Cook, Gentry and Owen six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn the major label deal they’d been dreaming of. Then, seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music forever. Cook’s iconic guitar licks, unique fiddle style, exceptional vocals and harmony, along with his bandmates, went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No. 1 hits, becoming the biggest group in the history of the country genre.”

While Cook’s cause of death was not revealed, the band’s statement noted that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012. The musician is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Cook, mother Betty Cook, brother David Cook, sister Crystal Cook, father-in-law Jerrial Williams, brother-in-law Randy Williams and his nieces and nephews.