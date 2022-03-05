John Stahl

The Game of Thrones alum died on March 2 at age 68, his agent, Amanda Fitzalan Howard, confirmed to Deadline.

The veteran theater actor appeared on a Scottish soap opera, Take the High Road, for more than 20 years and he played Rickard Karstark in the second and third seasons of HBO’s GoT.

Howard called Stahl “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre.” She continued in her statement, “He died on the [Scottish] Isle of Lewis on March 2, 2022, and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”