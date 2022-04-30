Jossara Jinaro

The ER and Judging Amy alum died on April 27 after a battle with cancer. She was 48.

“With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022,” Jinaro’s husband, Matt Bogado, wrote via Facebook. “Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family. Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way.”