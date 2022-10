Judy Tenuta

The stand-up comedian known as “The Love Goddess” — who starred in two Weird Al Yankovic music videos — died on October 6 from ovarian cancer, her manager, Roger Paul, said in a statement, per the New York Times. Tenuta, who, like Yankovic, was known for her accordion skills, was widely mourned on social media, including by Yankovic, who called her a “dear, dear friend.”

“Earth has truly lost a goddess,” he added