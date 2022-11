Julie Powell

The food writer, known for her Julia Child blog, died at age 49 on October 26. Her husband, Eric Powell, confirmed the news on November 1, noting that she died of cardiac arrest. Julie was known for the “Julie/Julia Project,” which chronicled her attempt to cook her way through Child’s book Mastering the Art of French Cooking. The blog was eventually adapted into the film Julie & Julia, which starred Amy Adams as Julie and Meryl Streep as Child.