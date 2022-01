Kathryn Kates

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actress died at age 73 “after a hard fought battle with lung cancer,” her agent told USA Today on January 26.

Orange Is the New Black fans will remember her as Piper’s mother-in-law. She also appeared in Lizzie McGuire, Seinfeld and dozens of other projects. She was last on the big screen in the 2021 Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.