K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-Han Dead at 24 in Seoul Mass Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-Han

The K-pop star died during the crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29. The incident — which killed 150 people — occurred during the capital’s Halloween celebration in Itaewon. Ji-Han was 24 at the time of his death.

“We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night,” the artist’s management company, 935 Entertainment, said in a statement on October 31. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

The agency continued: “Lee Ji-han brightly smiled when greeting us all the time. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore. Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He’ll always be remembered.”