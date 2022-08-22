Leon Vitali
The actor, who had roles in a number of Stanley Kubrick’s films and worked as his assistant before the iconic director’s death, died on Saturday, August 20. He was 74.
The late filmmaker’s official Instagram account paid tribute to Vitali on Sunday, August 21. “These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this morning,” the message read. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the talented, loyal & mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts are with his family and all that knew and loved him.”
The statement concluded, “We will be paying tribute to Leon all day to honour him.”Back to top