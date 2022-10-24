Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Leslie Jordan

The beloved Will & Grace alum died on October 24, following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 67 years old.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s representative, David Shaul of BRS/Gage Talent Agency, told Us in a statement at the time, adding, “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The same day, TMZ reported that Jordan “suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building.”