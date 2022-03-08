Lil Bo Weep

The singer’s father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed that she passed away on March 3.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken,” he wrote on Facebook about the media personality, whose real name was Winona Brooks.

He explained that the Australia native, “fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again, but she could not fight any more and we lost her.”