'Seinfeld' Alum Liz Sheridan Dead at 93

Liz Sheridan

The Seinfeld alum died in her sleep of natural causes in her New York City home on April 15. She was 93.

Sheridan was best known for playing Helen Seinfeld on the hit sitcom, and appeared on a slew of other hits, including Alf, The A-Team and One Day at a Time. She also penned a 2001 memoir detailing her romance with James Dean, Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story.

The actress was married to musician William Dale Wales from 1985 until his death in 2003. She is survived by a daughter.