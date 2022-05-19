Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Marnie Schulenburg

The As the World Turns star died on May 17 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. “Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis,” Schulenburg’s husband, Zack Robidas, wrote via Facebook. “She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

The former soap star is survived by Robidas and their 2-year-old daughter, Coda.