Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Melanie Rauscher

TMZ reported on July 24 that the Naked and Afraid alum had died nearly one week earlier in Prescott, Arizona. She was 35.

“She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together,” show alum Jeremy McCaa paid tribute via Facebook later that month. “You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel. I love you and I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”