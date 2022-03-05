Mitchell Ryan

The Dharma & Greg alum died on March 4. He was 88. Ryan’s stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told The Hollywood Reporter that his cause of death was congestive heart failure.

After serving in the Navy, the Cincinnati-born performer started his career in Hollywood in 1958 with Thunder Road and went on to appear on the TV show Dark Shadows as well as movies like the Clint Eastwood’s 1973 western High Plains Drifter and the original 1987 Lethal Weapon movie.

Ryan detailed his 30-year struggle as an alcoholic and the following 30 years of sobriety in his autobiography, Fall of a Sparrow.