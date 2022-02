Moses J. Moseley

The actor, who played a zombie on The Walking Dead, was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, on January 26.

“Moses was loved by so many, and loved his friends, family and his fans,” his manager said in a statement. ”He will be missed by so many, he was the light of your day when you were around him. He was always happy and excited about life. … Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening.”

Moseley’s death is under investigation.