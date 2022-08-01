Pat Carroll

The voiceover artist, best known as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, died July 30 at age 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian told The Hollywood Reporter that the Emmy winner’s death was caused by pneumonia. She died at home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

She had three children with ex-husband Lee Karsian, to whom she was married from 1955 to 1976: daughters Tara and Kerry and son Sean (who died on the same date as his mom 13 years prior). Carroll is survived by Tara, Kerry and granddaughter Evan.