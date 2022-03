Paul Herman

The actor, known for his work on The Sopranos and in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, died on March 29. It was his 76th birthday. Former Sopranos costar Michael Imperioli called Herman “a great dude” in an Instagram tribute confirming his passing, writing, “Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers.”