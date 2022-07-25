Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Paul Sorvino

The Goodfellas star died on July 25 at age 83, the late actor and director’s wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said.

The Law & Order alum died of natural causes, per his wife, though he had been dealing with health issues in recent years. His publicist Roger Neal revealed Paul died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The critically acclaimed actor is survived by Dee Dee and his three children — Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino, Michael Sorvino and Amanda Sorvino — whom he shared with ex-wife Lorraine Davis.