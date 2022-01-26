Charlie Brown Actor Peter Robbins Dead at 65

Peter Robbins

The original Charlie Brown voice actor died by suicide at age 65, his family confirmed to San Diego’s Fox 5 on January 26.

Robbins started voicing the Peanuts character in 1963’s A Boy Named Charlie Brown in 1963 and went on to star in several iconic specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. He also appeared on classics such as Get Smart and The Munsters.

The actor was open about his struggles with mental illness after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2019, he finished a four-year stint in prison after being convicted for making threats against several people and told Fox 5 that he wished he “had gotten treatment earlier by professionals.”