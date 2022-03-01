Ralph Ahn

The actor, who portrayed Tran on Fox’s New Girl, passed away on February 26 at age 95. Days later, Jake Johnson (a.k.a. Nick Miller) paid homage to his character’s silent confidant. “RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines. I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends,” Johnson wrote via Instagram on February 28.

Lamorne Morris, who played Winston Bishop on the sitcom, penned a social media tribute of his own, writing, “This man lived a lot of life, keep his friends and family in y’all thoughts and prayers.”