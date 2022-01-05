Robert Bruce

The Comic Book Men star died at age 62, his brother, John Bruce, confirmed on January 1. “I’m very sad to announce the passing of my brother (Robert K Bruce),” John wrote via Twitter. “He was the original pop culturist and a key contributor to the series Comic Book Men! He was a bright, inspiring and humble man!”

NJ.com later reported that Robert was found dead in a New Jersey storage facility that he called home. While foul play is not suspected, the outlet revealed that there is an investigation underway.