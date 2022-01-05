Top 5

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We've Lost

Robert Bruce

The Comic Book Men star died at age 62, his brother, John Bruce, confirmed on January 1. “I’m very sad to announce the passing of my brother (Robert K Bruce),” John wrote via Twitter. “He was the original pop culturist and a key contributor to the series Comic Book Men! He was a bright, inspiring and humble man!”

NJ.com later reported that Robert was found dead in a New Jersey storage facility that he called home. While foul play is not suspected, the outlet revealed that there is an investigation underway.

