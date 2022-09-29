Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Robert Cormier

The actor, who played Finn Cotter on Heartland, died at age 33 on Friday, September 23, according to his obituary.

“Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary reads. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father. He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him.”

After his death, the Canada native’s sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.