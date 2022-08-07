'Magnum P.I.' actor Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley

The Magnum P.I. actor died on August 7, his daughter Ch-a Mosley confirmed via Facebook. He was 83.

“He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name,” his daughter wrote. “It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

One day prior to his death, Ch-a wrote via social media that her father was recently in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. His cause of death was not announced.