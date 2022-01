Ronnie Spector

The Ronettes singer, known for hits “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died on January 12 after a battle with cancer. She was 78.

Spector’s family confirmed the news in a statement: “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.”