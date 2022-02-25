Sally Kellerman

The M*A*S*H actress died on February 24 at the age of 84. The late star’s son, Jack Krane, confirmed her passing to The Hollywood Reporter, saying Kellerman died at an assisted care facility after battling dementia.

The California native was best known for her role as the original U.S. Army major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 film M*A*S*H. She earned an Oscar nomination for the role at the 1971 awards show. The comedy was later turned into a TV series starring Loretta Swit as the same fiery character.