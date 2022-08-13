Teddy Ray

News of the Messyness alum’s death broke on August 12.

“All Def Family, we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away,” All Def Digital, whom Ray frequently collaborated with, wrote via Instagram. “Teddy was the kindest person you could ever meet. He was always smiling. He had a natural ability to make anyone laugh in any situation and his laugh was infectious! To know Teddy was to love him. Teddy is a great one and a legend of All Def. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing.”